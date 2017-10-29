Everton Reportedly Join Race for Alexis Sanchez as Man City Put January Bid on Hold

Manchester City will not be offering Arsenal a cut-price deal for star Alexis Sanchez in January following their unhappiness with the Gunners' transfer behaviour during the summer, according to Sunday Mirror Sport.

The Citizens were said to be eyeing up a £20m move over the winter for the 28-year-old, who will have just six months left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium after pricing himself out of a contract renewal with the club during pre-season.

However, after the north Londoners reneged on their £60m transfer deadline day agreement in August after not being able to get their own signing of Monaco's Thomas Lemar over the line, the north west club are wanting to inflict as much damage as possible on Arsene Wenger's budget.

The report suggests the Premier League leaders instead will opt to wait until the end of this campaign and snap up Sanchez on a free.

However, according to The Sun, they may well have competition in doing so as Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is reportedly keen to continue his spending, and the Chile international is one of his main targets.

It is said that the Toffees will be willing to place a £30m bid for the wantaway attacker in January in the hope of persuading the Emirates Stadium chiefs to cash in on the free-to-leave creator.

But those close to the Arsenal star suggest that the former Barcelona man's preferred destination is still that of Manchester, with the hope of being involved in Champions League football once again high on the player's agenda.

However, this is not set to put off Everton's Moshiri, who is keen to still test the water after already successfully luring Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney away from Old Trafford in the summer.