Georgia Has its Highest Ranking in AP Poll Since 2008

October 29, 2017

The Top 25 Poll received a major shake-up following a hectic Week 9 of college football that saw a handful of ranked teams take losses. 

No. 2 Penn State was taken down by conference rival Ohio State, and as a result, we have two SEC teams atop the rankings.

Alabama maintained their No. 1 ranking while the Georgia Bulldogs have moved into the No. 2 spot, their highest ranking in the AP Poll since the 2008 season. 

This is also the first time since September 2012 that two SEC teams occupied the top two rankings in the AP Poll. 

Kirby Smart is finding success in his second year as head coach of the Bulldogs, leading them to an impressive 8-0 record after a dominant win over Florida. 

Georgia continues to dominate despite the loss of Jacob Eason early on in the year. Jake Fromm has stepped up admirably and their tandem of elite running backs have led the charge for the team offensively. 

