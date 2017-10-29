Gini Wijnaldum Could Become the Latest Star to Receive Punishment From Premier League Over Copyright

Georginio Wijnaldum could face punishment from the Premier League after he infringed copyright laws by uploading a video clip to Instagram of his goal against Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Dutchman made sure of all three points with a rasping effort into the roof of Jonas Lossl's goal and understandably, he was pretty pleased.

⚽️🙏🏾 A post shared by Gini Wijnaldum (@gwijnaldum) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

So pleased in fact, he wanted to publicly archive the goal for all to see, and uploaded a clip of it to his own Instagram page - but the innocent action could now land him on hot water over copyright.

It is the second case of its kind in the space of a week, after Arsenal's Nacho Monreal did the exact same thing after scoring against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard had the video removed from his account, and former Newcastle star Wijnaldum will likely have the same thing happen, and could expect a strike against his Instagram account for his troubles.

The Premier League are supposedly trying to crack down on piracy and illegal streaming, and want to do all they can to support rights holders.

