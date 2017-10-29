Girona 2-1 Real Madrid: La Liga New Boys Shock Spanish Giants With Sensationally Spirited Display

Girona provided one of the biggest upsets of the season so far on Sunday afternoon, as the side who are enjoying their first ever season in the Spanish top flight overcame the current champions Real Madrid with a simply sensational and spirited 2-1 victory.

It was Los Blancos who took the lead shortly before the quarter-hour mark, as Isco punished a case of sloppy goalkeeping from close range after Cristiano Ronaldo's initial effort on the counter attack following the hosts hitting the woodwork just 20 seconds previously.

But a tremendous second-half display from the La Liga new boys saw them net two goals in four minutes. The first came after Cristhian Stuani lashed home from inside the area as Sergio Ramos' initial block fell kindly into the former Middlesbrough striker's path, and the second courtesy of a tremendous back heel from close range to give the little Catalonian side, shockingly, all three points.

It was a high-tempo opening inside a packed-out Municipal de Montilivi, a clash that started with a real cup tie feel, and just as the clock skipped past 10 minutes the feisty affair surrounded in political unrest truly came to life.

The hosts created space down the right-hand side with some tidy build-up play in the middle of the park, allowing right-back Pablo Maffeo Becerra to advance towards the Real area before whipping in a dangerous ball towards the back post.

Visitors' goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, in for the unavailable Keylor Navas, seemed to struggle whilst crowded in a melee of both attackers and defenders, with the 31-year-old's lack of command in his area allowing the ball to ricochet off the right-hand upright. However, exactly 20 seconds later it was in fact his opposite number who was picking the ball out of his net.

Isco joins Asensio as Real Madrid's top scorer with 3 goals in #LaLigaSantander!#GironaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/PZiuAPAvXi — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 29, 2017

Los Blancos were the first to capitalise on the loose rebound from the woodwork, with Karim Benzema eventually taking control of possession. The France international did extremely well to hold off the host's defensive efforts and in the blink of an eye had forced his side 70 yards up field before feeding Ronaldo on the edge of the area.

The Portuguese Euro 2016-winner was able to cut inside from the left wing and release a right-footed effort towards goal, which was spilled by custodian Yassine Bounou into the onrushing path of Isco - leaving the 25-year-old to convert the easiest of finishes as he punished the extremely sloppy goalkeeping to put his side ahead.

As the half ticked along Girona continued to give a great account for themselves, taking the game to Madrid and arguably fashioning the best chances of the opening 45 minutes - and just after the half-hour mark they were left wondering again how they were not yet back on level terms.

A simply delightful cross from the left-hand side by left-back Francisco Aday was met with an equally impressive Cristian Portu header, whose looping attempt had Casilla rooted to the spot.

But somehow the 25-year-old did not see his well-guided attempt nestle in the back of the 31-year-old's net, as, for the second time of the afternoon, the underdogs were denied by the post - leaving them still training as they went into the break.

⏱ 35': Girona 0-1 Real Madrid



😱 GIRONA HIT THE WOODWORK AGAIN! Portu's shot hits the post & the resulting ball trickles across the line! pic.twitter.com/qj0XdkNVPh — GironaUK (@GironaUK) October 29, 2017

As the second-half got into full swing it was again the hosts who looked the liveliest, and less than 10 minutes in finally found the back of the net courtesy of Stuani's right-footed effort inside the area following a brilliant attacking run by Riera Pere Pons.

The Spanish defensive midfielder, by trade, skipped past three Real defenders around the area before attempting to round Ramos, whose tackle halted the Spaniard's mazing run. However, the standing block rebounded fortunately into the path of the former Middlesbrough man, who lashed home to give his side a deserved equaliser.

⏱ 53: Girona 01-1 Real Madrid



⚽️ GOAL FOR GIRONA, GOAL FOR STUANI! Pons' wonderful run tees up Stuani who finishes fantastically! #GironaFC pic.twitter.com/MDz7YZdhk8 — GironaUK (@GironaUK) October 29, 2017

The scenes inside the Municipal de Montilivi were some that have never been seen in the club's history before, but less than five minutes later they were even wilder as Portu's back heel put Girona ahead.

After levelling things up the White and Reds continued to press high up the field with intensity and aggression, a tactic which afforded Maffeo to eventually latch onto a rebounded shot from the left-hand side and unleash a fizzing effort of his own from 12-yards.

The goal-bound attempt was then turned in with a brilliant piece of quick-thinking from teammate Portu, whose skilful play, albeit in a potentially offside position on reflection, beat the Madrid trio of Ramos, Marcelo and Casilla - who all occupied their own goal-line.

53': Girona 0-1 Real Madrid

54': Girona 1-1 Real Madrid

58': Girona 2-1 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/aTyciTMvVx — bet365 (@bet365) October 29, 2017

The following 30 minutes was one that will live long in the memory of all 13,500 of those in attendance, with the fight, willingness and heart from the hosts rivalling that of any seen before, and it proved enough to earn a history-making three points.

The result leaves Madrid eight points behind league leaders Barcelona after just 10 games, a gap which will worry Zinedine Zidane following another disappointing performance and result in La Liga.