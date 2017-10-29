Girona's Pablo Maffeo Says He Will 'Follow Ronaldo Across the Pitch' Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

October 29, 2017

Girona defender Pablo Maffeo has vowed to "follow Ronaldo across the pitch" if that is what helps the Catalan side secure a result against Real Madrid on Sunday.

The on-loan Manchester City full-back was lauded for his man-marking of Lionel Messi against Barcelona earlier this season, and he may be called upon to do the same this weekend.

And he has not shied away from the potential task ahead of Los Blancos' trip to Estadi Montilivi.

"If I have to follow Cristiano across the pitch, then I will do so," he told Marca. "I will have no problem man-marking if the coach asks me to do this job."

Newly-promoted Girona currently sit in 15th place in La Liga, and there are few that expect a shock against Zinedine Zidane's European champions.

But Maffeo has stressed that anything is possible if he and his teammates perform to their maximum.

"Points are always important," he said. "They are one of the best teams in the world, we have to be 100% focused. We can hope for a bad day from Madrid."

Maffeo has impressed so far in his third successive season on loan, and he has expressed his hope of eventually establishing himself at the Etihad Stadium.

"Yes, it's true that I've been on loan for three seasons," he added. "I belong to Manchester City, but I'm on loan with Girona, I'm proud of that. I played two matches last year and it was very special, every effort has its reward."

