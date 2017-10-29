Jose Mourinho Explains His 'Shush' to the Cameras After Super Sub Anthony Martial's Goal vs Spurs

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insisted his critics need to "calm down" after his masterstroke substitution Anthony Martial netted his side's only goal in their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 21-year-old replaced fellow young striker Marcus Rashford with 20 minutes to go, and there were sections of the Old Trafford faithful who were evidently disgruntled by the change and made their feelings known - with pockets of boos echoing around the stadium as the Englishman left the field.

However, it was the alteration that proved to be the difference, and following the final whistle the Portuguese manager made a "shush" gesture to the television camera on the sidelines, insisting to the masses not to question his methods.

"Some people speak too much, calm down, relax a little bit", Mourinho told the post-match press conference when asked who the gesture was aimed at.

"Don't speak too much, speak, speak, speak, relax. Relax a little bit, don't be so nervous. Don't be so excited."

It had been thought that Manchester United's performances of late were the catalyst of the small section of unhappy supporters, with the Portuguese manager coming under severe scrutiny following his side's bore draw with Liverpool, horrendously dull Champions League affair with Benfica and their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The pressure obviously surfaced at the full-time whistle, with Mourinho's actions those of sheer relief that he was able to silence his critics, even though the victory over Tottenham will not be one that lives long in the memory of many.

Man Utd 1-0 Spurs FT:



Shots: 11-13

Pass accuracy: 70%-77%

Chances created: 6-12

Possession: 48%-52%



Whether the "shush" and the targeted words following the victory from the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss will stand him good stead once again with the disgruntled Red Devils faithful, however, remains to be seen.