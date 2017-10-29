Kieran Gibbs Insists West Brom Have Already Shifted Attention to Huddersfield After Man City Defeat

West Brom left-back Kieran Gibbs has revealed his teammates have already shifted their attention to their next Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town, after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City.

Tony Pulis' side succumbed to defeat at the Hawthorns on Saturday in a five goal thriller - the Baggies first home league loss this season - but Gibbs insisted his side have immediately altered their focus to their trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

The left-back told the club's website following the clash with Pep Guardiola's side: “Man City are a good side and they kept the ball well, they made it difficult for us to get out at times.

“I think we have to move on and look forward to next weekend now, it’s time to worry about what’s in front of us.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“The boys have obviously given everything in the game against City and they will continue to do that. The spirit in the dressing room remains high even though the last two weeks haven’t gone our way and we’ll keep fighting.

“Next weekend is a big game and we’re looking forward to it. We’ll go again I’m sure, we have a very competitive squad who want to do well,” he added.

Gibbs has become a regular starter at West Brom following his summer move from Arsenal, making eight appearances so far for the Baggies - who currently sit in 14th position ahead of their fixture with the 11th placed Terriers.