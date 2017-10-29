Kylian Mbappe Reveals Neymar 'Took Me Under His Wing' After Arrival at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Neymar "took me under his wing" following the youngster's arrival from Monaco in the summer.

The 18-year-old is set to become the second most expensive player of all time - behind his Brazilian teammate - when his loan is made permanent next year for a reported €160m.

And Mbappe has admitted that Neymar's guidance was invaluable when he arrived in the French capital.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

“Ney has this technical quality that allows you to interact with him," he told Telefoot. "He took me under his wing and if I can help him to win the Ballon d'Or, I'll do it, but the important thing is the team."

There have been suggestions that Mbappe himself may soon challenge for the Ballon d'Or, although he has dismissed the idea at this early stage of his career.

“I still have a lot of steps to go for the Ballon d'Or, I'm learning,” he added.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But the teenager has made an impressive start to life at PSG nonetheless, contributing to his side's imperious form at the top of Ligue 1.

"I feel like it's been a while since I came here, it's a new world,” he said. “More is always being asked of us and it is up to us to provide the necessary efforts. We're not machines either, we're still humans, but we're not going to complain that people love us and support us.”

PSG are currently four points clear of second-placed Monaco with 29 points from their opening 11 league games.