Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Attributes His Side's 3-0 Win Over Huddersfield Town to Half-Time 'Fix'

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that his half-time tactical tweaks were the key factor in his side's impressive 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. The Reds endured a sluggish start to the game, and their frustrations were compounded by forward Mohamed Salah missing a penalty on the brink of half-time.

However, a much-changed Reds side displayed their usual attacking threat in the second half, and goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum saw Klopp's side cruise to victory at Anfield. Addressing the half-time turn-around, via the Liverpool official website, Klopp stated:

"It was not fluent, we had too many players behind the ball, it was clear we wanted to give them no opportunity for counter-attack, but you don’t need seven players behind the ball to protect the counter-attack. That’s how it looked a little bit in the first half, so it was not too difficult to fix at half-time.





"We (worked on) it during the week already; the positioning where we have to be so it’s more difficult for any opponent to defend it. You could see immediately in the second half really, we had more players between the decisive lines and so it was more difficult for Huddersfield to defend."

24 - Roberto Firmino has scored more @premierleague goals since his debut in August 2015 than any other Liverpool player. Cutting. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

Klopp also found the time to praise his close friend David Wagner's side, claiming his absolute confidence in the Terriers beating the relegation drop this season:

"One hundred percent. I don’t want to put pressure on the boys but their mentality, attitude, style of play, quality… they have everything that you need, but in the end you also need luck, that’s how it is. There will be a few close games."

The Reds will be buoyed by their response to last weekend's harrowing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Spurs, having proved their ability to be clinical against the Terriers.





Klopp's side will be now begin preparations for their Champions League clash against Maribor. The Slovenian side will be out for revenge, after the Merseyside club thrashed them 7-0 in their last encounter.