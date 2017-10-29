Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Attributes His Side's 3-0 Win Over Huddersfield Town to Half-Time 'Fix'

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that his half-time tactical tweaks were the key factor in his side's impressive 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. The Reds endured a sluggish start to the game, and their frustrations were compounded by forward Mohamed Salah missing a penalty on the brink of half-time.

However, a much-changed Reds side displayed their usual attacking threat in the second half, and goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum saw Klopp's side cruise to victory at Anfield. Addressing the half-time turn-around, via the Liverpool official website, Klopp stated:

"It was not fluent, we had too many players behind the ball, it was clear we wanted to give them no opportunity for counter-attack, but you don’t need seven players behind the ball to protect the counter-attack. That’s how it looked a little bit in the first half, so it was not too difficult to fix at half-time.


"We (worked on) it during the week already; the positioning where we have to be so it’s more difficult for any opponent to defend it. You could see immediately in the second half really, we had more players between the decisive lines and so it was more difficult for Huddersfield to defend."

Klopp also found the time to praise his close friend David Wagner's side, claiming his absolute confidence in the Terriers beating the relegation drop this season:

"One hundred percent. I don’t want to put pressure on the boys but their mentality, attitude, style of play, quality… they have everything that you need, but in the end you also need luck, that’s how it is. There will be a few close games."

The Reds will be buoyed by their response to last weekend's harrowing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Spurs, having proved their ability to be clinical against the Terriers. 


Klopp's side will be now begin preparations for their Champions League clash against Maribor. The Slovenian side will be out for revenge, after the Merseyside club thrashed them 7-0 in their last encounter.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters