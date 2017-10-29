Liverpool Owners Give Jurgen Klopp £130m Philippe Coutinho Promise as Barcelona Plan Attack

October 29, 2017

Liverpool's owners have told Jurgen Klopp that he will be handed the entire proceeds of the sale of Philippe Coutinho to re-invest in his squad, if the Brazilian is sold to Barcelona for £130m in January. 

The Reds are preparing to receive yet another mammoth bid for Coutinho in the winter transfer window, with Barcelona said to be increasingly confident that they will finally land the midfield maestro after a handful of failed attempts during the summer. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the Spanish giants are optimistic that a deal can be agreed with Liverpool to bring the 25-year-old to Camp Nou as they feel the Reds firm stance on Coutinho is softening.

Despite Coutinho making it clear that he wanted to leave Anfield during the summer, Liverpool's owners stood firm and refused to be bullied into selling their best asset. However, it has been said that the club is coming to terms with the fact that there is no point keeping hold of a player who wants to leave. 

To soften the blow of Coutinho's departure, Liverpool's owners have assured Klopp that he will be provided with all the money from the sale of the Brazilian to invest back into his squad - with Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk still the top target. 

Liverpool attempted to sign van Dijk during the summer but failed to get Southampton onside, but with the Reds defence in disarray the Dutch defender is said to be a top priority for Klopp.

The Saints are expected to demand a fee in the region of £70m for the 26-year-old, which would still leave around £60m to find a player who could fulfil a similar role to Coutinho. 

The ball is now seemingly in Barcelona's court, if they return to Liverpool with an acceptable bid in either January or next summer a deal could be agreed as the Reds stance has seemingly started to soften. 

