Luke Shaw's Fractured Relationship With Mourinho Very Evident to See From Star's Instagram Post

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has dropped the biggest hint yet that all is not well with him and Jose Mourinho.

The left-back was snubbed by the Portuguese once again for United's game with Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday, and it would appear the 22-year-old has had enough.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

There had been claims that Mourinho had set out to 'humiliate' Shaw by bringing him on for the final three minutes against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday - and those three minutes count as just his second appearance of the season.

A defiant Shaw was clearly intent on sending a message to his manager on Saturday after being left out again, and took to his Instagram account to upload a 'boomerang' looped video clip of him on an exercise bike whilst watching Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao.

The star made sure to include the time (8.25pm) in the clip, and may or may not be hopeful that it makes its way to Mourinho.

Shaw's time at Old Trafford has been dogged by injury problems since his £30m switch in 2014 after an initial bright start.

His worst came when Louis van Gaal was in charge - breaking his leg against PSV in the Champions League in September 2015.

Although he has worked hard to get back fit again, it can be argued that Shaw has not been the same since.

