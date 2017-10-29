Luke Shaw's Fractured Relationship With Mourinho Very Evident to See From Star's Instagram Post

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has dropped the biggest hint yet that all is not well with him and Jose Mourinho.

The left-back was snubbed by the Portuguese once again for United's game with Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday, and it would appear the 22-year-old has had enough.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

There had been claims that Mourinho had set out to 'humiliate' Shaw by bringing him on for the final three minutes against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday - and those three minutes count as just his second appearance of the season.

A defiant Shaw was clearly intent on sending a message to his manager on Saturday after being left out again, and took to his Instagram account to upload a 'boomerang' looped video clip of him on an exercise bike whilst watching Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao.

The star made sure to include the time (8.25pm) in the clip, and may or may not be hopeful that it makes its way to Mourinho.

Shaw's time at Old Trafford has been dogged by injury problems since his £30m switch in 2014 after an initial bright start.

His worst came when Louis van Gaal was in charge - breaking his leg against PSV in the Champions League in September 2015.

Although he has worked hard to get back fit again, it can be argued that Shaw has not been the same since.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters