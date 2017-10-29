Off the Mark: Liverpool & Arsenal Revealed to Be Topping the Table in a Rather Unwanted Statistic

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Fortunately for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah's penalty miss on Satruday against Huddersfield didn't contribute to them dropping points, but it still would have been cause for concern for manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds, after struggling in the game initially, eased to a 3-0 win in the end thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum, but summer signing Salah missed from 12 yards after being afforded spot-kick duties after his World Cup qualification heroics with Egypt.

Salah's effort was saved by Jonas Lossl and the miss carries more significance than first meets the eye - Liverpool, according to Opta, have now missed 34 Premier League penalties - the joint-most with Arsenal.

The statistic stretches all the way back to 1992 since the Premier League's inception, meaning that the Reds and the Gunners have missed, on average, 1.36 league penalties per season.

It is likely to infuriate fans of both clubs, who have both been left to rue their team's shortcomings in the Premier League. Liverpool, of course, have yet to win it, and Arsenal are without success since 2004.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters