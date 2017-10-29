Off the Mark: Liverpool & Arsenal Revealed to Be Topping the Table in a Rather Unwanted Statistic

Fortunately for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah's penalty miss on Satruday against Huddersfield didn't contribute to them dropping points, but it still would have been cause for concern for manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds, after struggling in the game initially, eased to a 3-0 win in the end thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum, but summer signing Salah missed from 12 yards after being afforded spot-kick duties after his World Cup qualification heroics with Egypt.

34 - Liverpool have now missed 34 @premierleague penalties - no side has missed more in the competition (Arsenal also 34). Waste. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

Salah's effort was saved by Jonas Lossl and the miss carries more significance than first meets the eye - Liverpool, according to Opta, have now missed 34 Premier League penalties - the joint-most with Arsenal.

The statistic stretches all the way back to 1992 since the Premier League's inception, meaning that the Reds and the Gunners have missed, on average, 1.36 league penalties per season.

It is likely to infuriate fans of both clubs, who have both been left to rue their team's shortcomings in the Premier League. Liverpool, of course, have yet to win it, and Arsenal are without success since 2004.

