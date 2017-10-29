Pete Carroll Goes NSFW Refuting Jimmy Graham Trade Rumors

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Pretty much everyone (including myself, I'll admit) jumped the gun on the Jimmy Graham trade rumors. And rightfully so. The Seattle Seahawks need a massive amount of help on the offensive line, and Jimmy is an intriguing trade piece to get the help the team needs.

Let's be honest, he hasn't been exactly the game-changer the Seahawks hoped he would be at this point, and the hefty $10 million hit to the franchise cap this season isn't exactly a love tap to the face, but more like a solid kick to the gut. Plus Rapoport is a pretty reliable source. 

But don't tell head coach Pete Carroll that, as he was having none of that trade rumor talk. Not up in here!

You got it coach. We shall never wrongly speculate again..that is until Russell Wilson gets driven to the turf like he has repeatedly been this season.

So for now, Graham is safe. That doesn't mean other options aren't still on the table.

The team is currently only working with $2 million in cap space, and if they want to make a move for a solid veteran tackle, they'll have to surrender someone significant. And if not, well, don't stop moving, Russ.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters