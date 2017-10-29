Pete Carroll Goes NSFW Refuting Jimmy Graham Trade Rumors

Pretty much everyone (including myself, I'll admit) jumped the gun on the Jimmy Graham trade rumors. And rightfully so. The Seattle Seahawks need a massive amount of help on the offensive line, and Jimmy is an intriguing trade piece to get the help the team needs.

#Seahawks continue the push to trade for a veteran LT. A player they’d consider moving for cap reasons — TE Jimmy Graham. They’ve had talks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2017

Let's be honest, he hasn't been exactly the game-changer the Seahawks hoped he would be at this point, and the hefty $10 million hit to the franchise cap this season isn't exactly a love tap to the face, but more like a solid kick to the gut. Plus Rapoport is a pretty reliable source.

But don't tell head coach Pete Carroll that, as he was having none of that trade rumor talk. Not up in here!

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, to me just now: 'We are NOT trading Jimmy Graham. That's total bulls---' @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 29, 2017

You got it coach. We shall never wrongly speculate again..that is until Russell Wilson gets driven to the turf like he has repeatedly been this season.

So for now, Graham is safe. That doesn't mean other options aren't still on the table.

Reportedly on the trade block, TE Jimmy Graham would leave $5.8M in dead cap behind to the #Seahawks; new team salary would be $4.1M. — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 29, 2017

The team is currently only working with $2 million in cap space, and if they want to make a move for a solid veteran tackle, they'll have to surrender someone significant. And if not, well, don't stop moving, Russ.