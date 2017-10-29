Phil Thompson Slams West Ham Star Michail Antonio for His Role in Palace's Last-Gasp Equaliser

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson has blasted West Ham winger Michail Antonio following his side’s frustrating 2-2 draw with bottom of the pile Crystal Palace.

West Ham led the game 2-0 going into half time thanks to strikes from Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew in what was a largely dominant first half, but Palace managed to turn the game on it’s head in the second half, firstly hitting back through a 51st minute penalty from Luka Milivojevic, before Wilfried Zaha made it 2-2 with a dramatic 96th minute equaliser.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Though nothing can be taken away from Palace, Thompson- speaking to Sky Sports - launched a scathing review on Antonio’s role in the build up to Palace’s equaliser, claiming that he displayed a lack of professionalism and much arrogance.

West Ham were attempting to run down the clock in the final moments of the game - looking to build on their fantastic 3-2 Carabao Cup win against Spurs in midweek - when Antonio found himself with the ball by Palace’s corner flag. 

However, instead of trying to keep the ball, he decided to cross the ball into a nothing area, which lead to Zaha’s goal from the resulting counter-attack.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Thompson has questioned why Antonio decided to cross the ball, instead of trying to keep it in the corner until the referee blew the final whistle.

“They’ll be screaming at him in the dressing room, they’ll be demanding answers from Michail Antonio,” he said. “And I hope he’s walked in there and given the biggest apology ever because it was so unprofessional, so arrogant of him. He’s let his teammates down.”

West Ham and Michail Antonio will get the chance to rectify their disappointing result at Selhurst Park when they face off against Liverpool next Saturday at the London Stadium. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters