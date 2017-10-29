Rafa Benitez Boosted by Return of Newcastle Firepower as Mitrovic & Gayle Prepare for Burnley

Rafa Benitez could be handed a significant boost to his Newcastle squad when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Monday night football.

Both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dwight Gayle are in contention to feature in Monday night’s game, and the return of both strikers serves a great managerial headache for Benitez, who previously only had Joselu as his only legitimate and available striker.

Mitrovic recently returned from his three-match suspension, and Gayle has returned from an injury that kept him out of last week’s win against Crystal Palace.

Speaking out on his rich vein of striking options, Benitez said: “It depends on how many strikers you want on the bench or if you play with two strikers. Mitrovic and Dwight are training well so we have to decide” (via Chronicle Live).

With only one first team player out with an injury [Paul Dummett], Benitez pretty much has everyone available, and more importantly, three strikers battling out for the goal-scoring role.

Not to say that Newcastle have lacked goals recently, with other squad players being able to chip in with their share of the goals. However, the two strikers’ return will no doubt be key to Benitez keeping his side at the right end of the table.

Both Newcastle United, and Burnley are separated by one point and a position, as they respectively occupy 8th and 9th. Though, Benitez is fearful of a Burnley side whose manager, Sean Dyche, is heavily speculated for jobs at Everton and West Ham.

Benitez was full of praise for his opponent, who continues to be the subject of speculation, with the Spaniard saying:

“Dyche does a great job. It depends on owners to say they want this kind of manager, who plays this kind of football or do this kind of business. Is he doing well – yes. Can he manage in another team – yes I think so."