Rafa Benitez Whets Appetites of Newcastle Fans by Declaring Transfer Plans Amid January Takeover

There has been a great deal of coverage over the future of Newcastle United in the past few weeks, with a takeover looking imminent in the near future.

With the potential of new ownership looming, manager, Rafa Benitez has insisted that he has scouts ready for the January transfer window, no matter what the outcome.

The Chronicle claim that Newcastle have given Benitez a budget of around £150m for the January transfer window, subject to a change of leadership at St. James' Park.



Benitez will have a huge task on his hands in January as he is keen to bring in a number ten, a striker and a left back, with the potential of other positions too.

The newcastle boss has not ruled out the potential of a loan deal and has met with the heads of recruitment, making his message clear that they will need 'good players.'

Benitez claimed: “The first thing you are looking for is good players. Then you put a list of good players and after you put the prices. So we are looking for good players. Then if we cannot come here, OK, we will come here. But still we have a list.

“I have told the scouts to just look for good players and after we will decide where we are. It is too early, but we have to have the names. One side or the other side (of a takeover happening), we have to have the names. They have to do that.

“There are players that you cannot sign, even if you have money, you cannot sign these players because they play Champions League, Europa League or whatever with a top side. So you cannot waste time with these players. But the others you have to know all of them and be ready.”

It appears that whether or not a takeover goes through, Newcastle will undergo a transformation and there will be a strong likelihood of players both coming in and leaving the club.