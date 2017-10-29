Starlet Tammy Abraham Left Frustrated After Swansea Leave Emirates Stadium Empty Handed

Swansea striker Tammy Abraham was left frustrated after his side were forced to leave the Emirates Stadium empty-handed.

A second half onslaught from Arsenal nullified Sam Clucas’ first half strike, and saw the Gunners win out 2-1 – thanks to goals from Sead Kolašinac, and Aaron Ramsey.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Going into this game, Swansea had an impressive defensive record on their travels, having only conceded one goal in four away matches away from the Liberty Stadium.

It was a feat that looked to be replicated once more as they kept Arsenal at bay in the first half, particularly since Swansea have enjoyed their recent visits to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners have shown of recent, that they are very much a second half team. They proved this once again as they came back from 1-0 down in Saturday afternoon’s game.

Tammy Abraham was unable to find the net this time round, but played an instrument role in Swansea's goal with a well-weighted pass to Clucas, in which in cooly slotted pass an oncoming Petr Cech.

Frustrating result at the end , we go again next weekend. Thank you travelling fans, amazing support once again 🙌🏾 — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) October 28, 2017

Though after the game he was seen venting his frustrations on his personal Twitter account, but also had time to thank the fans for their tremendous support.

The Swans now find themselves one place above the relegation zone in 17th, and will host newly promoted, Brighton next weekend at the Liberty Stadium.