Starlet Tammy Abraham Left Frustrated After Swansea Leave Emirates Stadium Empty Handed

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Swansea striker Tammy Abraham was left frustrated after his side were forced to leave the Emirates Stadium empty-handed.

A second half onslaught from Arsenal nullified Sam Clucas’ first half strike, and saw the Gunners win out 2-1 – thanks to goals from Sead Kolašinac, and Aaron Ramsey.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Going into this game, Swansea had an impressive defensive record on their travels, having only conceded one goal in four away matches away from the Liberty Stadium.

It was a feat that looked to be replicated once more as they kept Arsenal at bay in the first half, particularly since Swansea have enjoyed their recent visits to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners have shown of recent, that they are very much a second half team. They proved this once again as they came back from 1-0 down in Saturday afternoon’s game.

Tammy Abraham was unable to find the net this time round, but played an instrument role in Swansea's goal with a well-weighted pass to Clucas, in which in cooly slotted pass an oncoming Petr Cech. 

Though after the game he was seen venting his frustrations on his personal Twitter account, but also had time to thank the fans for their tremendous support.

The Swans now find themselves one place above the relegation zone in 17th, and will host newly promoted, Brighton next weekend at the Liberty Stadium.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters