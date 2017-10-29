Statistic Reveals Man Utd Have Best Home League Defensive Record in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Manchester United have been revealed to have the best league defensive record at home out of Europe's top five divisions so far this season, as they have yet to concede at Old Trafford in their first five Premier League games.

Jose Mourinho's side have proved to be defensively disciplined this season, offering few opportunities to their opposition as they have allowed just 13 shots on target in their first five home games in the league.

Red Devils keeper David De Gea continues to impress between the sticks, with only four goals conceded this term and seven clean sheets and the Spaniard has been an integral part of United's early season success.

Mourinho's men were put to the test against Tottenham on Saturday, as Mauricio Pochettino's side had scored 12 goals in their previous four away games in the Premier League prior to their visit to Old Trafford.

Based on this form of utd, definitely sure mou is gonna win them the league. Can anyone break down that united defence? — Ashish sharma (@ashishsharma_92) October 28, 2017

However, United once again proved hard to break down as they successfully shut-out the high-scoring Spurs side and managed to secure the three points through a late goal from Anthony Martial.

Although United's home record is unrivalled across Europe, there are five teams who have conceded just one goal at home this season - Liverpool, Napoli, VfB Stuttgart, Villarreal and Barcelona.

Mourinho's side will continued to be tested for the remainder of the season, with Newcastle, Brighton, and Manchester City the next to come to Old Trafford in the hopes of becoming the first visiting team to score in the league this season.