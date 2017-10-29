Steve Bruce Gives an Update on Jonathan Kodjia Injury After Forward Limped Off in Derby Day Draw

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Aston Villa Manager Steve Bruce revealed after their derby day clash against Birmingham City that striker Jonathan Kodjia suffered an ankle injury as he limped off with ten minutes to go. 

The Villa Boss spoke to the media after the game and revealed that the 28-year-old had indeed injured his ankle after the forward stayed down following an effort which rifled onto the bar.

Quoted by the Daily Star, Bruce said it was the same ankle in which he damaged in the summer: "He’s gone over on his ankle, the one he injured over the summer."

Image by Matthew Debono

Kodjia missed the start of the Championship season as a result of this after he broke his ankle against Blackburn Rovers towards the back end of the 2016/17 campaign. 

However, Steve Bruce wasn't so sure on the extent of the injury: "We’ll see what happened.”

Aston Villa and Birmingham took a share of the points at St. Andrew's on Sunday afternoon after the game ended goalless. 

It was a tight affair with both sides sharing the possession and efforts on goal with the game ending in a stalemate. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Villa hold the last play-off position in sixth place in the Championship following the draw and next face Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday night. 

Kodjia is a doubt for the trip and if the Villa talisman is unavailable they will have Scott Hogan at their disposal who has had limited opportunities this year with Kodjia being preferred in the forward role. 

