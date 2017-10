GET MOSSED SON.

It's been all Eagles in Philadelphia this afternoon. Despite the bad weather, the explosive Philly offense has been able to get it done, while the defense has absolutely smothered this young San Fran offense.

Now, the Eagles are just rubbing it in. After a big Corey Clement run, Carson Wentz hit Alshon Jeffery for a 53-yard TD to extend the Philly lead.

Get UP Alshon!

49ers rookie Akhello Witherspoon has to learn, sometimes you just don't jump.