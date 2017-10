Talk about being tough in the pocket.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts game has been about as ugly as you could expect it to be going into this. However, at least Cincinnati fans have something to be happy about.

After being down in the third, Andy Dalton stayed tough in the pocket and made a perfect throw to rookie Josh Malone for the leading score.

Cincy has the lead now, let's see if they can keep it.