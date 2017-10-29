VIDEO: Watch Marlon Mack Take Short 24-Yard Pass to the House

Queue the Mark Morrison "Return of the Mack" song, because I'm sure the Indianapolis Colts fans are blasting that after this screen pass turned into a massive 24-yard touchdown score for the rookie out of South Florida.

What's even better, the 2-5 Colts are absolutely battling the Bengals every step of the way while on the road.

There was dysfunction last week when wide receiver T.Y. Hilton called out his offensive line. Well, whether that was a distraction or not, they certainly listened and proved him wrong as both Gore and Mack combined for over 100 total yards.

Chuck Pagano is not going down quietly, and neither are the Colts as they made an attempt to avoid staying in the basement of the AFC South.