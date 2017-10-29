VIDEO: Watch Marlon Mack Take Short 24-Yard Pass to the House

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Queue the Mark Morrison "Return of the Mack" song, because I'm sure the Indianapolis Colts fans are blasting that after this screen pass turned into a massive 24-yard touchdown score for the rookie out of South Florida.

What's even better, the 2-5 Colts are absolutely battling the Bengals every step of the way while on the road.

There was dysfunction last week when wide receiver T.Y. Hilton called out his offensive line. Well, whether that was a distraction or not, they certainly listened and proved him wrong as both Gore and Mack combined for over 100 total yards.

Chuck Pagano is not going down quietly, and neither are the Colts as they made an attempt to avoid staying in the basement of the AFC South.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters