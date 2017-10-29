VIDEO: Watch Mohamed Sanu Stretch All the Way Out for Awesome 8-Yard TD

A shootout at MetLife? In the pouring rain? And the Jets are involved?

That's not what we expected to say as the struggling Atlanta Falcons took a trip to New Jersey in horrendous conditions to try and right their struggles.

Mohamed Sanu is working to make sure the club doesn't lose four straight, and plays like these help their chances.

That was vintage Matt Ryan there with the scramble, and man oh man isn't it awesome to see Sanu back, as he was the spark the team was missing the past couple of weeks.

The rain is falling, and the Falcons are hoping they can get the Jets to do the same.