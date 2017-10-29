VIDEO: Watch Mohamed Sanu Stretch All the Way Out for Awesome 8-Yard TD

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

A shootout at MetLife? In the pouring rain? And the Jets are involved?

That's not what we expected to say as the struggling Atlanta Falcons took a trip to New Jersey in horrendous conditions to try and right their struggles.

Mohamed Sanu is working to make sure the club doesn't lose four straight, and plays like these help their chances.

That was vintage Matt Ryan there with the scramble, and man oh man isn't it awesome to see Sanu back, as he was the spark the team was missing the past couple of weeks.

The rain is falling, and the Falcons are hoping they can get the Jets to do the same.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters