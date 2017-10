Tarik Cohen ARE YOU SERIOUS?!

The Chicago Bears are not going away quietly in New Orleans, as they have clawed themselves back into this one and made it a close contest.

After a solid drive, Mitch Trubisky gave the ball to rookie rusher Tarik Cohen, who JUMPED OUT OF HIS SHOES for the high-flying touchdown.

Those are some insane hops right there.

More importantly, we have ourselves a game folks.