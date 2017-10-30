Alan Shearer Rips Into Eric Dier After 'Costing Spurs the Game' Against Manchester United

Alan Shearer was not impressed with how Spurs conceded late against Manchester United on Saturday, singling out Eric Dier for the worst of his stick.

Tottenham stood firm for 81 minutes until substitute Anthony Martial latched onto a Lukaku flick on and scuffed the ball past the onrushing Hugo Lloris.

The Daily Star quotes Shearer as telling Match of the Day: "Eric Dier has got to cover. He has got to expect the danger. He's too weak [during the move]. He's cost them the game."





Dier wasn't the only Spurs player on the receiving end of the Newcastle legend's criticism, with the whole Spurs team also getting berated for switching off.

"Spurs were all over the place. They're all out of position. They needed to be five yards inside to mark their men. They didn't smell the danger."

The defeat came after Mauricio Pochettino's side came crashing out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, gifting away a two-goal lead at Wembley to lose 3-2 to bitter rivals West Ham.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

New signing Davinson Sanchez wasn't included in that game and was also omitted from the starting eleven on Saturday despite his fantastic performances for the north London club so far this season.

Dier's best position is still up for discussion, with many believing he plays best at holding midfield rather than centre-back - something which shouldn't be a problem for Pochettino given the embarrassment of riches he now has at the heart of defence.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, Pochettino clearly trusts him, having started him in 80 of Spurs' last 86 Premier League games - but Sanchez's superior pace is something that is becoming a necessity in England against rapid attackers like Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman has become an ever-present for Gareth Southgate's national side and was also heavily linked over the summer to the team he lost to on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho also coming out publicly to defend Dier amid recent criticism.