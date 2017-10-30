Alvaro Morata Clarifies Earlier Remarks, Says he is Happy in London at Chelsea

Alvaro Morata has sought to clarify a statement he made regarding his adaptation to London.

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Alvaro Morata has sought to clarify a statement he made regarding his adaptation to London, declaring that he would probably sign a 10-year contract at Chelsea if offered one.

The former Real Madrid forward was quoted as saying that he did not see himself living in London much longer as it was a very stressful place. However, speaking alongside Antonio Conte ahead of the Blues' Champions League match against AS Roma, he explained that his comments were lost in translation.

"We have a problem of understanding in this interview," said the Spaniard, via Sky Sports. "If Chelsea proposed me 10 years I would probably sign it as I am happy at the club, I am happy with the city and everything in London.

"I really like London and if I improve, probably I can stay here more than five years. I need to score many goals otherwise Chelsea would buy another player, it is normal."

Morata added that he would prefer to live in Spain after he quits football, but has no plans to leave Chelsea in the near future as he enjoys living in the capital with his wife.

"I wanted to say that probably in the future when I finish my career I probably won't live there but now I am very happy in London and I am enjoying London with my wife.

"I really like it now but probably in the future when I have a child and want to take him to school once I have finished my career, I prefer to go back to my country.

"It is normal for me. When I say it's a stressful city I mean the traffic and a lot of people. I say too it is an incredible city with many religions and different kind of people so I really enjoy London."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters