Alvaro Morata has sought to clarify a statement he made regarding his adaptation to London, declaring that he would probably sign a 10-year contract at Chelsea if offered one.

The former Real Madrid forward was quoted as saying that he did not see himself living in London much longer as it was a very stressful place. However, speaking alongside Antonio Conte ahead of the Blues' Champions League match against AS Roma, he explained that his comments were lost in translation.

"We have a problem of understanding in this interview," said the Spaniard, via Sky Sports. "If Chelsea proposed me 10 years I would probably sign it as I am happy at the club, I am happy with the city and everything in London.

"I really like London and if I improve, probably I can stay here more than five years. I need to score many goals otherwise Chelsea would buy another player, it is normal."

Morata added that he would prefer to live in Spain after he quits football, but has no plans to leave Chelsea in the near future as he enjoys living in the capital with his wife.

"I wanted to say that probably in the future when I finish my career I probably won't live there but now I am very happy in London and I am enjoying London with my wife.

"I really like it now but probably in the future when I have a child and want to take him to school once I have finished my career, I prefer to go back to my country.

"It is normal for me. When I say it's a stressful city I mean the traffic and a lot of people. I say too it is an incredible city with many religions and different kind of people so I really enjoy London."