Alvaro Morata Hints at Short Chelsea Stint as He Doesn't Want to Live in 'Stressful' London for Long

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has said that he doesn't see himself living in London very long.

The Spain international joined the Blues from Real Madrid over the summer for a club-record £58m fee, and has gotten off to a flying start, despite being hampered by a recent hamstring injury.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Since his move from Real, Morata has been involved in 10 goals in 11 outings for his new side in all competitions, scoring seven and assisting three more thus far. The 25-year-old was the one who produced the pass that led to Eden Hazard scoring the winning goal against Bournemouth on Saturday, and he looks to have adapted to his new role quite well.

Living in London, though, is not as great for the Spaniard, despite him being impressed by the change in culture. And he describes the atmosphere as being quite stressful.

Alvaro Morata has registered nine goal involvements in his nine #PL games this season (6 goals, 3 assists) 🔵#BOUCHE pic.twitter.com/OwNNRAvImN — Premier League (@premierleague) October 29, 2017

"I live in downtown Chelsea", he said, via The Telegraph. "What fascinates me about London is its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long. It's too big, too much stress, too much of a metropolis."

Morata has also lived in Italy, having spent two years playing for Juventus before heading back to Madrid last season. His wife is Italian as well, and the player declared that Italy is the perfect place for a Spaniard to live, also claiming that he did not want to return to the Spanish side after they triggered his buy-back clause.

"Italy for a Spaniard is the best country to live," he explained. "You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juve.

"The disappointment [of leaving Juventus] was enormous, I found myself back to the starting point. They [Real Madrid] treated me like the guy I was before the two Italian seasons."