Anthony Joshua Reveals 'Perfect' Advice From Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ahead of Carlos Takam Win

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Anthony Joshua has revealed the advice Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic offered him before his fight with Carlos Takam.

The Swedish forward was in Joshua's camp ahead of the successful defence of his WBA 'super' and IBF heavyweight belts on Saturday night.

And he had some typically self-confident advice for the world champion on his attitude before the bout.

When lions meet 🦁🦁 #AJBXNG

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on

"Zlatan loves his boxing and his mindset is phenomenal but he picked me up on something I said after my fight with Wladimir Klitschko earlier in the year," Joshua said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"He pointed out that I'd said 'I'm not perfect, but I'm trying'. Then he said 'No, no no. What you must is say is 'I am perfect and I'm not trying!'"

Ibrahimovic was also full of praise for Joshua, but stressed that he has not quite yet reached Zlatan levels of brilliance.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"He is not as good at boxing as I am at football... but he's getting there," said Ibrahimovic. "He's a knockout artist and his personality is good because he is perfect and he is not trying.


"There are positive vibes all around him, he has good energy and expresses himself very well. That's why everyone loves him. It's why he's the people champion."

Clearly Ibrahimovic's presence and wise words had an impact on Joshua, who beat Takam with a 10th-round stoppage.

