Arsenal and Manchester United Ready to Battle to Sign Young Barcelona Star Jose Arnaiz

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Two Premier League giants, Arsenal and Manchester United, are reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona's young star in the making Jose Arnaiz.

The 22-year-old winger signed with Barcelona from Real Valladolid in August 2017. After signing a three year contract, he has since been assigned to Barcelona's B team. Arnaiz recently made his first team debut for Barca in the Copa del Rey, where he scored the last goal in his side's 3-0 win against Murcia. 

According to Mundo Deportivo, and reported by the Daily Mirror, Arnaiz impressive performances have already sparked interests from other clubs looking to sign the young Spanish star.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been attracted to the talents of Arnaiz, and both clubs are reportedly ready to compete for the signature of the Barcelona winger. 

While predominantly a left-winger, Barca B manager Gerard Lopez has experimented with Arnaiz in different positions. He has played as a midfielder and a second striker this season, which demonstrates the player's versatility. 

Arnaiz has managed four goals in his first ten appearances for Barcelona B in Spain's Segunda Division this season, and fans have already been calling for his promotion to the first team.

Both teams might have to be willing to pay the reported €20m release clause in order to sign Arnaiz. He reportedly also has interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus. Despite only making one start for Barcelona's first team, it seems that clubs are already lining up to express their interest in the talented winger.

