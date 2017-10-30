Arsenal Lining Up £2m Bid for Young Ipswich Star Tristan Nydam as Wenger Looks to the Future

October 30, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly preparing a bid for Ipswich Town's young star Tristan Nydam, with the 17-year-old midfielder having apparently been on Wenger's radar for some time, and is now ready to lineup a bid of up to £2m for youngster. 


Nydam was born in Zimbabwe, but has represented England at under-19 level, has been at Ipswich from youth level, but has broken into the first team this season with a handful of impressive performances.  

AK BijuRaj/GettyImages

Wenger has a history of dipping into the lower divisions to find young stars for his squad. Rob Holding, who Wenger signed from Championship side Bolton, has enjoyed sporadic appearances for Arsenal in his first two seasons at the club. 

Other players like Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were plucked from lower league clubs by Arsenal and found places in the Gunners' first team. 

Tristan Nydam could be the next lower-league star to be recruited by Wenger, who is reportedly ready to ramp up his interest in the midfielder in the January transfer window. 

Arsenal have a number of young stars who are starting to break through the ranks of the first team. 18-year-old Eddie Nketiah is the latest to burst onto the scene after his two goals saved Arsenal from elimination from the EFL Cup against Norwich City. 

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town will be keen to hold onto their young star Nydam, but with just 18 months left on his current contract, Arsenal are on high-alert and prepared to swoop in for their man.

