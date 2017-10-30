Arsene Wenger Praises Match-Winning Midfielder Aaron Ramsey After Vital Victory Against Swansea

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Arsene Wenger was all praise for his Welsh wizard after their 2-1 victory over the Swans at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The midfielder proved to be the match winner at the weekend, and his boss is delighted with the Welshman's good form this campaign. 


Ramsey's goal against Swansea was his 50th goal for Arsenal in all competitions, and his boss now believes that the midfielder is more calm in front of goal. Speaking at his post match interview, Wenger was full of praise for Ramsey.

“It’s fantastic [Ramsey’s 50th goal for Arsenal].

“When you look at the video of the game again, you see that Aaron Ramsey is always in the box.

“Many times he could not finish but this season he is calmer with his finishing and what he did today will give him more confidence. I think there are some goals in him.”

Ramsey's form this season has unquestionably been good, and with three goals and two assists in the league this season, the Wales international will hope that his individual performances can help his team climb the table in the upcoming weeks. 

The type of form he is showing now is very reminiscent to that of 2013-14 season, where he scored a personal best ten goals and won Arsenal Player of the Season. 

That season like many others was blighted by injury, but this season with nine games under his belt Ramsey could surpass his previous best total. 

A big week looms large for the Gunners, as they welcome Red Star Belgrade on Thursday and then travel to the Etihad for their crunch showdown against Pep's high flying City.

