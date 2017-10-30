Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski Suggests German Giants Aren't Doing Enough to Help Him

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

The Bavarian juggernaut continues to rumble on under the guidance of newly appointed manager Jupp Heynckes, but there still seems to be issues at Bayern Munich concerning Robert Lewandowski. 

The talented Polish international was substituted just before half time of Saturday's crucial 2-0 Bundesliga victory over rivals Red Bull Leipzig with a minor injury after he had given his side an unassailable lead. 

Reported in German publication Bild (via the Sun), the prolific striker put in to question the club's transfer policy and even suggested that the German champions need to sign new players as they are over reliant on him. 

The former Borussia Dortmund forward, who has been in tremendous form for both club and country, scoring on average a goal a game, said: "This season it's really hard for me.

"I have played for Bayern and the national team every three days from the beginning. But no player can play 90 minutes in every game of a season."


The lack of available options seems a concern for Lewandowski, especially with the heavy workload and expectations that are being placed firmly on his shoulders by both club and country. 

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Lewandowski was withdrawn early from this encounter initially for precautionary reasons, but it has now been confirmed that he will miss with the huge Champions League encounter with Celtic in Glasgow on Tuesday night


He added: "For me, Glasgow is just as important as the next Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund.

"We have to win. I didn't want to take any risks on Saturday - it felt like cramp. It isn't too bad."

Bayern Munich head in to a crucial set of fixtures in decent form, initially minus their star man and with the Polish striker a little concerned as to whether the dearth of quality of the club's squad could hinder their overall chances to obtain multiple pieces of silverware this season.

