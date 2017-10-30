Brendan Rodgers Laments Liverpool's Failure to Sign Alexis Sanchez After Luis Suarez Departure

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he still regrets missing out on signing Alexis Sanchez in 2014, insisting that the attacker could have taken the Merseyside club to the Premier League title.

The Reds looked to sign Sanchez in a part-exchange deal with Luis Suarez inevitably heading to Barcelona that Summer, but the Chilean instead opted to move to Arsenal in a £35m deal.

Rodgers vented his frustration to TalkSport, saying: "We felt like Luis [Suarez] was going to move on and we needed to get a world-class operator to go like-for-like.

“We finished second in the league playing a great level of football. Players were flexible in how they could play and then it was about trying to make that next step. And for that we needed to get a replacement. And we deemed Sanchez to be that one.”

Some Liverpool fans still feel the club have not adequately replaced the Uruguayan marksman, despite Roberto Firmino's attempts at filling his boots.

Liverpool haven't been able to top that second place finish under Rodgers since the Welshman's departure, with the famous SAS (Suarez and Sturridge) netting an incredible 51 goals between them during that 2013/14 campaign.

The Reds may now have a terrifying top three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but they seem to lack the potency that their former striking partnership were famous for.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Being clinical doesn't appear to be a problem for Sanchez as he netted an impressive 24 league goals last season in an Arsenal side that missed out on the top four, and transfer speculation continues to surround the star as his contract expires at the end of this season.



The Gunners look resigned to letting him leave in January to avoid receiving nothing for their best player - but a £30m move to Manchester City looks a lot more likely than a transfer to Liverpool.