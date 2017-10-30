Cristiano Ronaldo Facing Second Ban of the Season Following Incident During Girona Defeat

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is staring at his second ban of the season following an off-the-ball incident with Girona's Pere Pons during his side's 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

The incident is one that was not picked up by referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez at the time, who has been at the centre of a number of controversies during his La Liga career, including Barcelona's ghost goal that was not given against Real Betis earlier this year.

However, according to The Mirror, it is expected that the league's officials will revisit the clash between the two players and take retrospective action that could result in the Portuguese star's second disciplining of the campaign.

Ronaldo and Pons came together as the two were grappling with one another during a corner, which was then headed to safety by a teammate.

As that was transpiring, however, the Euro 2016-winner is seen to be grabbing the head of his opposition man before shoving his palm in his face and forcing the defensive midfielder to the floor.

Dude forgot it’s a football game and started shampooing that poor fella pic.twitter.com/4gMy31U5zl — beej (@FCBeej) October 29, 2017

There is little doubt that this collision will force top-flight chiefs to take action on the 32-year-old, who has already been forced to watch on from the sidelines once this term.

Ronaldo was sanctioned by officials in pre-season after shoving the referee following his receipt of a second yellow card for diving during Los Blancos' Spanish Super Cup victory over Barcelona.





The altercation resulted in a five-match ban for the Portugal international, and was a sign of things to come for Madrid.

So far this term the current title holders have been undone twice unexpectedly by lower-calibre opposition, and have found it hard to follow on their form of last year - finding themselves already eight points behind leaders Barca.

Ronaldo himself has just one goal and one assist to his name this term, and with a second ban on the horizon it looks as though Real's tough start is far from over.