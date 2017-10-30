Crystal Palace Striker Connor Wickham Gives Positive Update on Lengthy Injury Absence

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham has said he will be ready to return to the team in two months, as he nears the end of a lengthy absence through injury.

Wickham suffered a cruciate knee ligament tear back in November last year during a nine-goal thriller against Swansea, with the injury keeping him out of 41 matches so far.

👀 "Nice shirt, mate."



Fantastic to have @ConnorWickham10 at Selhurst Park meeting fans today, before #CRYWHU pic.twitter.com/xZFq9fw3Iw — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 28, 2017

His progress was set back throughout his rehabilitation with other smaller injuries taking their toll and while he admitted to the club's official website that he has found it difficult to be away from first-team action, he remains optimistic now that a return date is in sight.

He said: “Generally my rehab is going well; there have been a couple of hiccups along the way although it was quite an injury as I had ruptured a couple of ligaments and suffered cartilage damage so it’s not been easy.

"It’s been difficult for me personally and I have had to learn to deal with the amount of time I have had to be missing but this has seen me have to develop as a person.





"I am sure it has made me a lot stronger whilst feeling every single emotion you can whilst being out injured but it is coming to an end now and hopefully I will be able to be in a position to start playing again in a couple of months."

While Wickham has continued to support his teammates from the sidelines, he admitted the difficulty in just watching a game when he desperately wants to get involved.

He said: “I like to come and watch the boys but the longer I have been out injured has made it harder for me to come and watch. It’s difficult to sit and watch the boys in action when all I want to do is get myself in a position where I can get myself fit and get back involved again."

With Palace currently struggling at the bottom of the Premier League they would certainly benefit from adding Wickham's ability to their attack. Before his injury he had scored twice in eight league games and was looking on form for the season.