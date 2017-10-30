Defender in Need of 10 Stitches After Brutal Penis Injury Inflicted by His Own Teammate

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

In news that will bring shivers down spines across the world, Albacete defender Mariano Bittolo was on the receiving end of a horror injury to his penis on Saturday evening, after a collision with his own teammate, Roman Zozulya. 

According to AS.com, the 27-year-old Argentinian left-back will remarkably still be available for their next game in the Segunda Division against Rayo Vallecano, despite the savage nature of the injury.

Bittolo sustained the damage in the 82nd minute of his side's 0-0 stalemate with Huesca, when his fellow teammate Roman Zozulya caught him accidentally with his boot in the nether regions, during an aerial challenge in Albacete's own box.

The Argentinian was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and payed the ultimate price, with club doctor Eduardo Rodriguez confirming to Spanish newspaper Marca that the player required 10 stitches on his penis instantly after being substituted.

In spite of such a graphic trauma, the club have confirmed he shouldn't miss any game time for the side hailing from the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain, although few could blame the defender should he perform somewhat gingerly in his next appearance.

