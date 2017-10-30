Everton Captain Calls on Teammates to Step Up Performances After 'Frustrating' Run of Results

Phil Jagielka has said that the Everton players need to "look each other in the eye and try to turn things around" following their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

The Toffees captain has featured in seven Premier League games for the club this season, Everton claiming five of their eight league points with the 35-year-old on the pitch - and the veteran has issued a rallying cry to his teammates ahead of the appointment of the club's next permanent manager.

The club's supporters will be praying that the recent sacking of Dutch manager Ronald Koeman can be the catalyst for change at Goodison Park, however, Everton could be facing a relegation battle if their luck doesn't turn in their favour soon.

Wayne Rooney: "I returned to Everton to take them to another level."



It's now clear that 'level' is the Championship 😂 pic.twitter.com/WKeiVy57Av — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) October 30, 2017

"There is no-one else we can look at. We have to look each other in the eye and try to turn things around," Jagielka said. "It's time for everyone to step up and create a goal or take a chance.

"It's very frustrating but we will be back in training and working hard to try and turn a corner. Football is a results business and we need to find a formula to get the ball in the back of the goal...and to keep it out at the other end.

"We need to perform in both halves of the game, keep it tight and give our strikers the chance to win games for us. It is getting frustrating at the moment. We need to get some points and start climbing the league. It sounds simple but it is proving quite difficult."