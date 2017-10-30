Fernandinho Insists This Man City Side Have What it Takes to Be the Best Ever

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho insists that the current group of players at the club can only be hailed as the best if they are champions at the end of the season.

The Brazilian spoke to Manchester City TV after they secured a 3-2 victory at the Hawthorns last Saturday, with Fernandinho himself getting the second for City. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling were the other goalscorers for Guardiola's side who now have a +29 goal difference and have accumulated 28 points out of a possible 30.

28 - @ManCity have made the best ever start to a @premierleague season after 10 games, collecting 28 points (W9 D1) with a GD of +29. Slick. pic.twitter.com/L0am2wglzo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

As quoted by Manchester Evening News, the 32-year-old believed that despite the appraisal from City supporters they need to carry on until the end: "It's good to hear the fans think we are the strongest squad, as it means they are enjoying our games.

"We need to keep the momentum going and hope they are happy at the end – only then will we know if this is the best Man City ever."

City are sitting at the top of the Premier League ten games in and are five points clear of their nearest challengers Manchester United, yet the midfielder says they aren't going to get ahead of themselves.

"To win 13 games is good – especially for our fans – but we are only thinking game by game, step by step. We have now a difficult game in Europe at Napoli and a tough league game at home to Arsenal next Sunday.

"Napoli will not be easy but we know if get a result there it can give us qualification to the next round of the Champions League. And we all know how tough the Premier League is. We have to think about each game – everyone can drop points."

Manchester City travel to Italy on Wednesday night to face Napoli and if City secure a win in Naples, it will see them secure a place in the knockout stages of the competition.