Jurgen Klopp Backs Huddersfield Town to '100%' Avoid Premier League Relegation

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Huddersfield Town have received plaudits from many in the league this season due to their style of play and results against the big teams, and among those is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - who has insisted that David Wagner's side will remain in the Premier League this season. 

The Terriers held Liverpool off for the first 50 minutes at Anfield as Mohamed Salah missed a first half penalty, but the home side stepped up their game to run out 3-0 winners as Klopp faced off against his good friend - lavishing him with praise after final whistle.

“They will stay in the league, but without help from Liverpool. As for this game, Huddersfield played like they did against (Manchester) United. So, it could have been possible that they would have been successful. We avoided that so I am happy.”


It was the first time Wagner and Klopp faced off against each other as managers, and for fifty minutes the game was anyone's for the taking. Unfortunately for the Terriers the game did not end in victory, although their manager did take a lot of positives from the game. 

“At the end, the result was fair,” said Wagner. “We saw two different halves. For 50 minutes, we played very well defensively and were organised. We neutralised Liverpool and I hadn’t seen Anfield as quiet as it was in those 50 minutes. But when we conceded, the atmosphere was back to how I have seen it over the last two years.”

Wagner did not change the tactics which saw his side come out victorious last weekend against Manchester United, suggesting that he has learned from the thrashing by Spurs at home a few weeks earlier.

“It was the same idea last week against Manchester United (when Town won 2-1). Against Liverpool, it worked very well until the first goal. It is correct to say we were not able to punish them on the counter, but those opportunities will come if you keep a clean sheet longer.

“But we have learned things out of the last two games against the big guns. We learned we are able to defend in a very good shape and we learned we can collect points against the big guns if we get everything right from the first to the last minute. We did that last weekend. If not, you cannot collect points."

After facing tough tests against the top teams in the league, Wagner and his side can now turn their attention to the forthcoming games against fellow mid-table battlers including West Bro

