Juventus Meet Reds Officials to Discuss Potential Deal for Soon-to-Be Out of Contract Star Emre Can

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Juventus have supposedly held talks with Liverpool representatives over the potential transfer of midfield enforcer Emre Can, who will be out of contract next summer.

According to Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Juventus have been monitoring Emre Can for months, as they look to bolster their midfield options for next season and are seriously interested in the acquisition of the German.

Despite Can's fine form this season, Reds fans are beginning to become irritated with the German's lack of progression in regards to negotiating a new contract at Liverpool and are making their opinions known on Twitter - many wanting a replacement in the January window.

Juventus have smelled a cut price deal and have reached out to the Liverpool camp via intermediaries. Tuttosport claim that Can and his agent "aren’t hiding and have no reason to do so" in regards to potential transfers.

However, any hope Juventus had of signing the Liverpool number six in January has been dispelled as the club reportedly don’t intend to give him up until he’s no longer of use.

