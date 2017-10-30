Liverpool Handed Boost in Race for RB Leipzig Star Timo Werner After Bayern Ruled Out

Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after Bayern Munich were ruled out by the club's president.

The Mirror have reported that the German international could make a switch to the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp searching for a striker.

Bundesliga champions Bayern had been considered favourites to secure Werner's signature, but Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has dismissed the rumours.

"We had a pleasant lunch and dinner with FC Bayern, with Mr Rummenigge and Mr Hoeness. We talked about everything," Mintzlaff told German broadcaster Sport 1.

"But we did not talk about Timo Werner. Therefore there is no enquiry or offer."

The 21-year-old has made an impressive start to the season, scoring six goals in nine games having found the net 21 times in all competitions last season.

Asked earlier this month if a move to the Premier League would interest him, Werner said: "Yes, for sure. I would say the Italian or the French league is not my thing. I don't see me there right now.





"I would feel good to play in one of the other great leagues, not only because of the football, but the cities as well.

"Of course, you want to win titles and trophies. I do not know if that will happen with RB Leipzig. We definitely work hard on that and I think, this season, the chances are good in the cup and the league.

"But that means a lot of hard work and if we can reach that with Leipzig it would be great. If it happens at some time with another club, that's ok for me, too."