Mauricio Pellegrino Says Chances Were Hard to Come By in 'Tight' Draw With Brighton

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has admitted chances were few and far between for both sides in the 'tight' 1-1 draw against Brighton on Sunday.

The Saints took an early lead after Steven Davis headed home from a rebounded free-kick from James Ward-Prowse, but Pellegrino's side were pegged back by the home side after Glenn Murray scored a header of his own in the second half.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pellegrino said: "It was a really tight game. It was high tempo, up and down all the time.

"We never could control the ball totally and create more action because both teams were really compact and there were not too many spaces to think about. My players competed well, although we couldn't win.

"Brighton are coming from a good moment, they are playing good games and are strong at home. Maybe it is the most difficult moment to come here.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"It is a pity because we couldn't make the difference to score a second goal before they did, but every Premier League game is different.

With 10 games now under his belt for Southampton in the Premier League, Pellegrino admitted his side deserve more than the 13 points they have collected thus far.

He added: "I think it is a season with ups and downs.

"In terms of results, I think we deserve a little bit more in terms of points but our league now is really close between 10 and 12 teams from the bottom of the table until sixth. It is really tight and we have 13 points, so we are in this group."