​Napoli Stars Admit Trying to Earn Brazil Debut Is Proving ‘Difficult’ Despite Strong Performances

Napoli’s star midfield duo Allan and Jorginho have revealed their ambitions to make their debuts for Brazil, but admit that breaking into the side has always been difficult.

Support for the pair to join the national side has been gathering momentum following Napoli’s serge to the top of the Serie A table this season, combined with their constantly increasing performances in recent years.

The midfield duo had another dominating display on Sunday where they overcame Sassuolo’s equaliser to win the game 3-1 after Allan scored the opener and Football Italia report he will focus on the club to get into the national side.

He said: “The goal for 2-1 was important because we conceded an unusual goal, so it was important to make 2-1.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

“We had a great game and now we must keep going like this. Jorginho and I for Brazil? We hope so, even if it’s a bit difficult, and I don’t know why that is.

“We’re trying to do well for Napoli. If the call-up comes, great, but if it doesn’t then it’s important that we do well with our club.”

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Jorginho, whose dual nationality has already allowed him to play for Italy, making his debut in 2016, has however hinted at his desire to play for the country where he was born.

Jorginho joined the club in 2014 from Hellas Verona before Allan joined a year later from Udinese and the pair have steadily become a crucial part of the side after forming their partnership.

Playing in more central midfield roles they have still made attacking contributions while maintaining a strong defensive presence with Allan scoring twice in 11 league appearances and Jorginho adding a goal and an assist in eight so far this season.

If they both continue to play well and help Napoli to another strong season Brazil manager Adenor Bacchi will be hard pressed to overlook them especially if they secure the title.