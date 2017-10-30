Nikola Vlasic's Sister Slams Everton Boss David Unsworth's Team Selection After Leicester Defeat

Everton's caretaker manager David Unsworth has come under strong criticism from Nikola Vlasic's sister Blanka who was just as confused by his absence as the fans were.

Unsworth took temporary charge of the club after Ronald Koeman was sacked following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal a week ago and while he has ambitions to take over permanently that plan took a serious hit after the Foxes beat the visitors 2-0 leaving them in the bottom three of Premier League.

Everton need a serious turnaround if they want to prevent being relegated for the first time with a standout question being the absence of Vlasic.

The forward picked up a knock against Arsenal, which kept him out of the cup clash with Chelsea, and it was assumed he was still injured, but his sister confirmed on Twitter he was available while agreeing with criticism over Unsworth's selections.

Let’s put this dilemma to rest 😅#vlasicnotinjured — Blanka Vlasic (@blanka_vlasic) October 30, 2017

I agree.. but I’m his sis 😊 — Blanka Vlasic (@blanka_vlasic) October 29, 2017

Vlasic joined Everton in the summer from HNK Hajduk Split and while he may have only scored one goal for the club in 14 appearances, in all competitions, he has shown some dangerous potential while playing in a deeper role behind Wayne Rooney.

Unsworth not the answer. Not playing Vlasic, taking Mirallas off, almost Koeman like behaviour.

Need a new manager in now, not in 2 months. — Rob (@bobbyblue5) October 30, 2017

While still playing in Croatia he scored an additional three goals with an assist before moving to the Premier League as he continued his good form from the previous season.

The loss leaves the Toffees in 18th with just goal difference separating them from Swansea while West Ham are only a point clear.

There is still plenty of options for Everton to make an escape but team selection and tactics need to improve dramatically if they wish to avoid experiencing life in the Championship.