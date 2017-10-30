PHOTO: David Luiz Hints at Return of N'Golo Kante in Instagram Post Ahead of Clash With Roma

Star Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been spotted in training this week. The Blues have been without the French international since the last international break at the start of October, but fellow Blue David Luiz has dropped the biggest hint yet at Kante's return in a post on Instagram.

Chelsea have been preparing for their Champions League tie against Roma on Tuesday night, and it seems that Kante could potentially return in time for the clash.

The Chelsea defender added a picture of himself in training with Kante, with the caption: "He's back."

The Blues face a tough fixture in Rome, but remain unbeaten in their Champions League group. The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the last meeting two weeks ago.

Victory in Italy will edge the Blues closer to group stage qualification, but defeat will mean they will fall to second in their group.

'If he is ready, he plays.’



Antonio Conte on @nglkante. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ikaderu9lH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2017

It may well be a late fitness test to confirm whether Kante is ready to play by Tuesday night, but it is likely that he will not start or complete 90 minutes.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas have been the regular starters in central midfield during Kante's absence. David Luiz has also filled in in that position.

It has been a turbulent season so far for Antonio Conte's side, but the Blues have built up a run of wins following their draw with Roma earlier this month. Chelsea have now recorded three wins in a row following their 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on the weekend.