PHOTO: Increasingly Desperate ISIS at it Again After Photoshopping Neymar & Messi into New Poster

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been targeted in another threat directed at the football world by terrorist group ISIS.

The former teammates were photoshopped into an image which appeared to depict an execution.

Messi can be seen lying on the ground next to an ISIS flag, while a Jihadist stands next to a kneeling Neymar.

The photo is accompanied with the message: "You will not enjoy security until we live it in Muslim countries."


This follows a number of previous threats that have been focused on next summer's World Cup in Russia.

An image of an ISIS fighter and a bomb carrying the group's flag in front of Volgograd Arena was released last week.

And Messi had already been targeted when a photo of the Argentinian star behind bars surfaced, released by the Wafa Media Foundation, a pro-ISIS organisation, with the tagline "Just Terrorism".

Both Neymar and Messi will feature at the World Cup after their respective nations secured qualification from CONMEBOL.

The Argentina Football Association have reportedly taken the threats seriously. The organisation’s president, Claudio Tapia, has met with the Russian ambassador to discuss safety measures.

France manager Didier Deschamps was also included in a mocked-up image, with a jihadist holding a gun to his head. "We will continue to terrorise you and ruin your life," read the accompanying message.

The World Cup will start on June 14 next summer and run until July 15, with the final set to be hosted in Moscow.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters