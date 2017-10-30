PHOTO: Increasingly Desperate ISIS at it Again After Photoshopping Neymar & Messi into New Poster

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been targeted in another threat directed at the football world by terrorist group ISIS.

The former teammates were photoshopped into an image which appeared to depict an execution.

Messi can be seen lying on the ground next to an ISIS flag, while a Jihadist stands next to a kneeling Neymar.

#ISIS are it again, threatening #Russia2018 . This time, Messi is pictured killed & Neymar about to. @FIFAcom over to you pic.twitter.com/0ns3ys1pTo — Mischief Maker D 1st (@88ideass) October 28, 2017

The photo is accompanied with the message: "You will not enjoy security until we live it in Muslim countries."





This follows a number of previous threats that have been focused on next summer's World Cup in Russia.

An image of an ISIS fighter and a bomb carrying the group's flag in front of Volgograd Arena was released last week.

And Messi had already been targeted when a photo of the Argentinian star behind bars surfaced, released by the Wafa Media Foundation, a pro-ISIS organisation, with the tagline "Just Terrorism".

An Image of Lionel Messi behind bars is part of a campaign of terror by ISIS supporters to threaten next year's World Cup in Russia. pic.twitter.com/MQ3PCuS4z9 — ᵁᴸᵀᴿᴬ® (@UltraAutistic) October 24, 2017

Both Neymar and Messi will feature at the World Cup after their respective nations secured qualification from CONMEBOL.

The Argentina Football Association have reportedly taken the threats seriously. The organisation’s president, Claudio Tapia, has met with the Russian ambassador to discuss safety measures.

France manager Didier Deschamps was also included in a mocked-up image, with a jihadist holding a gun to his head. "We will continue to terrorise you and ruin your life," read the accompanying message.

The World Cup will start on June 14 next summer and run until July 15, with the final set to be hosted in Moscow.