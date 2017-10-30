Pochettino Claims Ex-Saints Full-Back Luke Shaw Wasn't Ready for Promotion to First-Team

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he believed Luke Shaw's "head was not in the right place" following the teenager's promotion to the Southampton first-team, according to Daily Star reports.

Shaw completed a big money move to Manchester United in 2014, the inclusion of performance-based add-ons taking his price tag over £33m, but has failed to nail down a first-team spot at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has featured in four games for United's U23 side this season, his only senior appearances for Mourniho's side coming in Carabao Cup fixtures against Burton Albion and Swansea.


In Guillem Balague’s new book, Brave New World: Inside Pochettino’s Spurs, the Tottenham manager claimed that the promising young full-back was unable to make the right choices for someone of his age.


"I felt his head was not in the right place to make the sacrifices and decisions that are necessary at that age," Pochettino claimed.

The Spurs manager also spoke about the possibility of going into international football, with a potential future with the Three Lions on the cards because of the hard work that young English players show.

"If I were to move into international management one day, I’d relish the opportunity to coach the England national team."

