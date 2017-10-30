Real Madrid Facing Minor Injury Crisis Ahead of Champions League Group Decider Against Spurs

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

La Liga giants Real Madrid have a number of injury worries ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The two sides are tied on seven points at the top of Group H, and a win would secure passage to the following round for either team.

According to FourFourTwo, Los Blancos could be without Isco, Raphael Varane, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas when they travel to Wembley for the European encounter.

Zinedine Zidane had told the press that Bale might have been available for selection, yet the Welsh star trained on his own at Valdebebas on Monday, while Navas - who has been suffering with an abductor injury - is also a doubt.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Varane, meanwhile, was injured during the side's 2-1 loss to Girona on Sunday, going off at halftime with a hamstring issue. And as if that wasn't bad enough, Isco suffered a knock in the latter stages of the game.


The pair trained on Monday, but similarly to Bale, away from the rest of the team.

Madrid have been without Dani Carvajal for some time, given his heart problem, while Mateo Kovacic isn't expected back before mid-November, leaving Zidane with quite the headache.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters