Real Madrid Facing Minor Injury Crisis Ahead of Champions League Group Decider Against Spurs

La Liga giants Real Madrid have a number of injury worries ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The two sides are tied on seven points at the top of Group H, and a win would secure passage to the following round for either team.

Raphael Varane and Gareth Bale are both major injury doubts for the match against #thfc this week. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/fDhNIpY7fP — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) October 30, 2017

According to FourFourTwo, Los Blancos could be without Isco, Raphael Varane, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas when they travel to Wembley for the European encounter.

Zinedine Zidane had told the press that Bale might have been available for selection, yet the Welsh star trained on his own at Valdebebas on Monday, while Navas - who has been suffering with an abductor injury - is also a doubt.

Varane, meanwhile, was injured during the side's 2-1 loss to Girona on Sunday, going off at halftime with a hamstring issue. And as if that wasn't bad enough, Isco suffered a knock in the latter stages of the game.





The pair trained on Monday, but similarly to Bale, away from the rest of the team.

Madrid have been without Dani Carvajal for some time, given his heart problem, while Mateo Kovacic isn't expected back before mid-November, leaving Zidane with quite the headache.