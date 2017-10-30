Real Madrid Midfielder Issues Warning to Spurs Ahead of Crunch Champions League Clash at Wembley

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has issued a warning to Tottenham ahead of their Champions League clash at Wembley on Wednesday, according to Football.London.

Real are the reigning Spanish and European champions, but have had a slow start to the season, and will visit Wembley on Wednesday on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to Girona on Sunday, a result which leaves Los Blancos eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both been way below par this season. Same goes for Marcelo and Ronaldo. Isco Alarcon is the light in the dark. — ㅤ (@utdcentro) October 30, 2017

German midfielder Kroos tweeted out: "We will be back. For sure", following the defeat to the Catalan side. Wednesday's game will be crucial for both sides as they both sit level on seven points in the top two places, and a win for either side will all but seal qualification to the next round.

Kroos' teammate Isco also tweeted after the Girona loss, saying: "Now more than ever we need to show we are a team!", in what appeared to be a further warning shot to Spurs after some disappointing displays from Zinedine Zidane's team.

Tottenham picked up a superb point in Madrid a fortnight ago, but they also come into Wednesday's game on the back of a defeat having been edged out by Manchester United on Saturday.