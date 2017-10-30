Real Madrid Midfielder Issues Warning to Spurs Ahead of Crunch Champions League Clash at Wembley

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has issued a warning to Tottenham ahead of their Champions League clash at Wembley on Wednesday, according to Football.London.

Real are the reigning Spanish and European champions, but have had a slow start to the season, and will visit Wembley on Wednesday on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to Girona on Sunday, a result which leaves Los Blancos eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

German midfielder Kroos tweeted out: "We will be back. For sure", following the defeat to the Catalan side. Wednesday's game will be crucial for both sides as they both sit level on seven points in the top two places, and a win for either side will all but seal qualification to the next round.

Kroos' teammate Isco also tweeted after the Girona loss, saying: "Now more than ever we need to show we are a team!", in what appeared to be a further warning shot to Spurs after some disappointing displays from Zinedine Zidane's team.

Tottenham picked up a superb point in Madrid a fortnight ago, but they also come into Wednesday's game on the back of a defeat having been edged out by Manchester United on Saturday.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters