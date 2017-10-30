Real Madrid Stalwart Varane Suffers Another Injury Setback as Los Blancos Fall to Shock Defeat

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

It was an unhappy 200th Real Madrid appearance for Raphael Varane on Sunday afternoon as the Bernabeu star was forced off late in the first half in his side's shock defeat to Girona with complaints of a muscle problem, leaving the Frenchman facing time on the treatment table once more, as reported in Marca.

The 24-year old was replaced by Nacho in the 43rd minute, with a defensive error moments earlier seemingly the cause of the injury.

Image by Glenn Doyle

This is not the first time Varane has been hit by injury, with the defender's time at the club being plagued by injuries ever since he joined the club back in 2011. 

Much was expected from the highly-rated teenager when he first joined, but season after season his progress has been hindered with knocks and strains. 

Although stunted by setbacks, his career is one to proud of for a man of his age, with numerous Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles to his name.

Real did miss the French international as they slumped to a shock defeat to Catalan side Girona FC, which opened up an eight point gap between themselves and leaders Barcelona. 

As the problems mount for Zidane with key players missing and disappointing displays, they will hope Varane's recovery will be swift with important Champions League and La Liga games approaching. 

As for Varane himself, with the World Cup soon approaching, his aim will undoubtedly be to get back as soon as possible for Madrid and prove himself capable to be a starter by the time the tournament rolls around. 

